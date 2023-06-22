News & Insights

Japan's five-year bond yield falls after smooth auction

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

June 22, 2023 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Japan's five-year government bond yield fell on Thursday after an auction for notes with the same maturity witnessed firm demand.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.065%.

"Investors were relieved by the firm outcome of the auction," said Takeshi Ishida, strategist at Resona Holdings.

The auction received bids worth 3.85 times the amount sold, higher than a ratio of 3.70 times at the previous bidding, with the tail, or the gap between the lowest and average price, narrowing to one point from two, another sign for firm demand.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.370%, after hitting 0.365%, its lowest since May 17.

The yield on the benchmark bonds fell earlier in the session on weakened speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might tweak its ultra-low rate policy in the near future, said a fund manager at a domestic asset management firm.

Yields on longer-dated bonds inched up following recent declines in yields.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bp to 0.975%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 bp to 1.210%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 bps to 1.375%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.075%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.1 yen to 148.77.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.