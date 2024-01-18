News & Insights

Japan's finance minister: Watching currency moves carefully

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

January 18, 2024 — 09:49 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday the government was watching currency moves carefully, when asked about the yen's recent fast-pitched declines.

"It's important for currency rates to move stably reflecting fundamentals," Suzuki told a regular news conference.

