Japan's finance minister says rapid yen moves 'undesirable'

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday that rapid moves in the yen were "undesirable," and warned that the government was watching currency moves closely.

"Currency rates move on various factors, not just on the interest rate gap between the United States and Japan," Suzuki told parliament, when asked whether prospects of steady U.S. interest rate hikes and the Bank of Japan's continuing its ultra-low interest rate policy were accelerating yen falls.

"It's important for exchange rates to move stably," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.