Japan's finance minister repeats warning that rapid FX moves undesirable

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Monday repeated his warning that rapid exchange-rate moves were undesirable, in the wake of the yen's further declines against the dollar.

Suzuki declined to comment, when asked in parliament whether Tokyo was ready to intervene in the currency market to stem yen declines.

