Japan's February aluminium stocks fall 0.6% m/m

Updates with table

March 18 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT fell 0.6% to 330,900 metric tons as of end-February from 332,900 tons the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Monday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

February 2024 January 2024 February 2023 Yokohama 154,100 148,500 170,400 Nagoya 157,900 166,700 191,100 Osaka 18,900 17,700 21,000 TOTAL 330,900 332,900 382,400 (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

