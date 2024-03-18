News & Insights

Japan's February aluminium stocks fall 0.6% m/m

March 18, 2024 — 07:49 am EDT

March 18 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT fell 0.6% to 330,900 metric tons as of end-February from 332,900 tons the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Monday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

February 2024

January 2024

February 2023

Yokohama

154,100

148,500

170,400

Nagoya

157,900

166,700

191,100

Osaka

18,900

17,700

21,000

TOTAL

330,900

332,900

382,400

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

