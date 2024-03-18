Japan's February aluminium stocks fall 0.6% m/m

Updates with table
March 18 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT fell 0.6% to 330,900 metric tons as of end-February from 332,900 tons the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Monday.
Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
February 2024
January 2024
February 2023
Yokohama
154,100
148,500
170,400
Nagoya
157,900
166,700
191,100
Osaka
18,900
17,700
21,000
TOTAL
330,900
332,900
382,400
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)
