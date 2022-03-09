Japan's Feb wholesale prices rise at record annual pace on soaring fuel costs

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Japan's wholesale prices jumped 9.3% in February from a year earlier, the fastest pace of rise on record, a sign inflationary pressures were building up even before the Ukraine crisis triggered a surge in fuel and commodity costs.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed on Thursday, was much bigger than a median market forecast for an 8.7% increase.

It also accelerated from a revised 8.9% gain in January, indicating that rising raw material costs continued to squeeze corporate margins and may hurt consumption in coming months.

The February index, at 110.7, was the highest level marked since May 1985, a BOJ official told a briefing.

The war in Ukraine has led to a further spike in fuel and commodity prices, which will likely push consumer inflation closer to the BOJ's 2% target in coming months but also weigh on the fragile economic recovery.

