Japan's Fast Retailing says two supplier factories set on fire in Myanmar

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing Co 9983.T said on Tuesday that two supplier factories in Myanmar had been set on fire amid violent unrest following a military coup.

The Kyodo News agency said the blaze occurred on Sunday. A representative for Fast Retailing, known for the UNIQLO brand of casual clothing stores, confirmed that two factories used in the manufacturing its apparel had been affected by a fire.

"We do not have any more details at this time, but are trying to find out more," the representative said in an e-mailed response to Reuters.

