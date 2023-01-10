Japan's Fast Retailing says it will raise wages as much as 40%

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing Co 9983.T, operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain, said on Wednesday it would revise its pay system for employees, raising wages as much as 40%.

The pay system will be revised from March, the company said in a statement, adding that levels in Japan would be significantly increased.

