Japan's Fast Retailing in U-turn says temporarily shutting Russia stores

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing Co, 9983.T on Thursday said it is temporarily halting operations in Russia to temporarily halt because of "difficulties" as it condemned acts of aggression.

"We condemn all forms of aggression that violate human rights and threaten the peaceful existence of individuals," the Japanese company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Tim Kelly; editing by Jason Neely)

