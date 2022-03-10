Japan's Fast Retailing in U-turn says temporarily shutting Russia stores

Contributors
Rocky Swift Reuters
Tim Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing Co, on Thursday said it is temporarily halting operations in Russia to temporarily halt because of "difficulties" as it condemned acts of aggression.

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing Co, 9983.T on Thursday said it is temporarily halting operations in Russia to temporarily halt because of "difficulties" as it condemned acts of aggression.

"We condemn all forms of aggression that violate human rights and threaten the peaceful existence of individuals," the Japanese company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Tim Kelly; editing by Jason Neely)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters