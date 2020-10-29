Japan's factory output rises more than expected, jobless rate steady

By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japan's industrial output rose for the fourth straight month in September as the world's third-largest economy continued to shake off the drag from the COVID-19 crisis largely thanks to improving car and machinery production.

Separate data showed the September jobless rate held steady, while the number of available jobs per applicant fell to the lowest level since late 2013.

Official data released on Friday showed factory output surged 4.0% in September from the previous month, largely thanks to strength in car and production machinery manufacturing.

The jump beat the median market forecast of a 3.2% gain in a Reuters poll of economists, and compared with a downwardly revised 1.0% rise in August.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expect output to rise 4.5% in October and 1.2% in November.

The government kept unchanged its assessment of industrial production, saying it was picking up.

The economy posted its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic but has been gradually recovering. Gross domestic product data due on Nov. 16 is expected to show a return to growth in the three months through September. ECILT/JP

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will announce next week a plan for extra stimulus measures to speed up the patchy recovery, four government and ruling party sources told Reuters this week.

Although the size of the package has yet to be decided, some ruling party lawmakers have already called for one of about 10 trillion yen ($95.51 billion), including measures to stimulate domestic demand.

Japan's seasonally adjusted jobless rate was steady at 3.0% in September, separate government data showed, beating the median estimate of 3.1%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio dropped to 1.03 in September from 1.04 in the previous month.

($1 = 104.7000 yen)

