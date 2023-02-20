Japan's factory activity shrinks at fastest pace in 2-1/2 years-PMI

By contrast, service-sector activity grew for a six month with further relaxation of domestic COVID-19 countermeasures. The government last month said it would downgrade the coronavirus's public health classification in May.

The au Jibun Bank flash services PMI rose to an eight-month-high of 53.6 seasonally adjusted in February from the previous month's 52.3 final.

"Service providers posted sharper rises in activity and new business as the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic faded, providing a boost to demand," said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

But service firms' input costs rose at the fastest pace in eight months, while the inflation for prices they charged to customers only advanced to a two-month-high, indicating thinner profits.

"Companies will be hoping to see price pressures ease meaningfully in the coming months to provide some support to customer demand," said Harker.

Despite the challenged cost environment, service operators' confidence improved with the business sentiment sub-index rising from a 10-month-low.

Overall, the au Jibun Bank Flash Japan composite PMI was at 50.7 in February, in line with last month's final figure, as the gloomy manufacturing index was offset by a rosy service PMI.

