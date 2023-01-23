Japan's factory activity extends declines for third straight month - PMI

By contrast, service-sector activity extended growth for a fifth month, thanks to a tourism boom and relaxation of COVID-19 curbs.

The au Jibun Bank flash services PMI rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.4 in January from the previous month's 51.1 final, hitting a three-month high.

"Similar to trends recorded over much of the past six months, a divergence between the manufacturing and services sectors has remained," said Laura Denman, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

On the outlook, however, service operators were less optimistic, with a business sentiment sub-index hitting the lowest in 24 months. While input prices rose at a faster pace than the previous two months, output price inflation was the slowest in five months, squeezing profitability.

Overall, the au Jibun Bank Flash Japan composite PMI rose to 50.8 in January, up from last month's final 49.7 and emerging above the break-even 50 line for the first time in three months.

