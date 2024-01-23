News & Insights

Japan's exports rise 9.8% year/year in December - MOF

January 23, 2024 — 06:54 pm EST

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 9.8% in December from the same month a year ago, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a 9.1% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 0.2% contraction.

Imports fell 6.8% in the year to December, versus the median estimate for a 5.3% decrease.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 62.1 billion yen ($418.83 million), versus the median estimate for 122.1 billion yen deficit.

($1 = 148.2700 yen)

