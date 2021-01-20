Japan's exports post first annual gain in two years in December

(Adds detail, context on macroeconomy)

* Dec exports +2.0% yr/yr vs forecast +2.4%

* Imports -11.6% yr/yr vs forecast -14.0%

* Trade surplus at 751 bln yen vs forecast 942.8 bln yen

* Export recovery may ease recession fear

* BOJ seen to stand pat, raise FY2021 growth forecast

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose for the first time in two years in December on the back of shipments to China, government data showed, offering a glimmer of hope for policymakers counting on an export-led recovery amid a resurgence of the coronavirus.

A recovery in exports may ease the risk of a double-dip recession, while the Bank of Japan is seen upgrading its growth forecast for next fiscal year at its rate review ending Thursday. The central bank is expected to stand pat on policy.

Still, the pace of recovery in Japan's shipments paled in comparison with neighbouring export hubs such as China, Taiwan and South Korea, all of which saw a double-digit growth led by global demand for chip and tech products.

Analysts also expect the recovery in Japanese shipments to slow down in the coming months as they approach pre-pandemic levels and with virus infections still surging in Europe and elsewhere.

The Ministry of Finance data out on Thursday showed Japan's exports rose 2.0% in December from a year earlier, slightly below a 2.4% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll but up from a 4.2% decline in the previous month.

It marked the first annual increase since November 2018.

By region, exports to China -- Japan's largest trading partner -- grew 10.2% in the year to December, led by shipments of plastic, nonferrous metals and other raw materials.

Shipments to the United States -- a key market for Japanese goods such as cars and electronics -- dropped 0.7% year-on-year in December, dragged down by airplanes and chip-making equipment.

Exports to Asia, which accounts for more than half of Japanese shipments, advanced 6.1%, while shipments to the European Union decline 1.6%.

Imports fell 11.6% in the year to December, roughly in line with the median estimate, bringing a trade surplus of 751 billion yen ($7.25 billion). ($1 = 103.5700 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by Richard Pullin) ((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1, PIX)

