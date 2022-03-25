Japan's Eneos to withdraw from Myanmar gas field project -Nikkei

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese energy company Eneos Holdings 5020.T is planning to withdraw from a natural gas mining project in Myanmar amid ongoing criticism that the project is funding the country's military junta, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

The project was initially supported by the Japanese government but was facing operational difficulties after conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T announced its withdrawal in February, the report said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

