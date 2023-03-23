Oil

Japan's Eneos to study sustainable aviation fuel production with Australia

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

March 23, 2023 — 12:48 am EDT

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japanese oil and metals company Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T on Thursday said it has agreed to study production of up to 500 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel per year with Australia's Ampol Ltd ALD.AX.

Initially, the two would explore usage of agricultural, animal and other waste feedstocks in the northeastern Australian state of Queensland to produce biofuels for consumption at home and for exports, Eneos added in a statement.

Eneos, also Japan's biggest oil refiner, is looking to expand in supplies of SAF to meet demand from the global aviation industry to reduce carbon footprint.

Japan's top airlines All Nippon Airways 9202.T and Japan Airlines 9201.T have recently expanded their SAF purchases and committed to using SAF to meet 10% of their fuel needs by 2030 in line with a government target.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Varun H K)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com;))

