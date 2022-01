TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest oil refiner, Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T, said on Tuesday it will shut down its Wakayama refinery in western Japan around October 2023 as part of a restructuring as demand for gasoline falls.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.