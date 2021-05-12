PLX

Japan's Eneos to exit coal mining, sell some stakes in oil assets

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japan's oil and metals giant Eneos Holdings Inc will exit the coal mining business and sell some stakes in upstream oil assets, along with real estate and securities by March 2023 to improve cash flow, its president said on Wednesday.

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japan's oil and metals giant Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T will exit the coal mining business and sell some stakes in upstream oil assets, along with real estate and securities by March 2023 to improve cash flow, its president said on Wednesday.

Eneos may raise its stake in Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) PLX.HM to about 15%, or the level domestic regulations allow, and broaden collaborations, President Katsuyuki Ota told a news conference.

In February, the Japanese company said it had raised its Petrolimex stake to 9% from 8% as the companies planned to expand cooperation on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and clean energy.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More