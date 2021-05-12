Japan's Eneos to exit coal mining, sell some stakes in oil assets

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japan's oil and metals giant Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T will exit the coal mining business and sell some stakes in upstream oil assets, along with real estate and securities by March 2023 to improve cash flow, its president said on Wednesday.

Eneos may raise its stake in Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) PLX.HM to about 15%, or the level domestic regulations allow, and broaden collaborations, President Katsuyuki Ota told a news conference.

In February, the Japanese company said it had raised its Petrolimex stake to 9% from 8% as the companies planned to expand cooperation on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and clean energy.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.