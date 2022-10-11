Japan's Eneos shuts No.2 crude unit at Mizushima-B for maintenance

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest oil refiner Eneos Corp shut its No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Mizushima-B refinery in the west last month for scheduled maintenance, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The refiner, which is owned by Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T, expects to restart the unit that produces 95,200 barrels per day (bpd) in late November, she said.

The company has also permanently shut the 120,000 bpd CDU at its Negishi refinery, near Tokyo, by Oct. 3 as planned, the spokesperson said. Eneos had said in early 2021 that it would dismantle the No.1 CDU amid falling domestic demand for oil products.

Eneos also reduced the oil processing capacity of its Wakayama refinery in western Japan to 120,400 bpd from 127,500 bpd to improve efficiency, the spokesperson said.

The Wakayama refinery is also scheduled to be shut down in October 2023.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

