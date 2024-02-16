Japan's Eneos shuts 153,000-bpd Negishi CDU due to equipment failure

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp, shut the 153,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Negishi refinery on Feb. 10 due to equipment failure, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The refiner, a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T, has not set the timing of the restart, she said.

Eneos also shut the 128,000 bpd CDU at its Marifu refinery on Jan. 27 as planned for scheduled maintenance, with a plan to restart in mid-April, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

