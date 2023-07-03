Japan's Eneos shuts 120,000-bpd Marifu CDU due to malfunction

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner Eneos Corp shut the 120,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Marifu refinery on June 20 due to some malfunction, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The refiner, which is part of Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T, is still investigating the issue and the schedule for restart is not yet known, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

