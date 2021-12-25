Japan's Eneos says tender offer for Nippo completed

Japan's Eneos Holdings said on Saturday that a tender offer aimed at taking Nippo Corp private has succeeded with 35.86% of shareholders agreeing to sell their stake in the Japanese roadbuilder.

Oil refiner Eneos owns 57% of Nippo, a 114-year old Tokyo-based company. The tender offer was for the remaining 43% of the company that Eneos does not already own.

Some minority shareholders had been opposed to the tender offer, saying it valued Nippo too low.

