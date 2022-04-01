Japan's Eneos restarts CDU at Kawasaki refinery

Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp, restarted one of the two crude distillation units (CDUs) in its Kawasaki refinery last Friday after it had been shut due to a power outage following a strong earthquake that hit the northeast coast off Fukushima on March 16, a company spokesperson said.

Its Sendai refinery, including the 145,000 barrel-per-day CDU, and Chiba refinery, including the 129,000 bpd CDU, remained shut, the spokesperson for Eneos, a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T, said on Friday, adding that no date has been set for their restart.

