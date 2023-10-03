News & Insights

Japan's Eneos restarts 141,000-bpd Sakai CDU after unscheduled shutdown

October 03, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp, restarted the 141,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sakai refinery in western Japan on Sept. 19 after an unscheduled shutdown on Sept. 4, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The refiner, which is a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T, shut the unit only a few days after restarting it on Aug. 31 following a turnaround.

The spokesperson declined to give the reason for the shutdown.

