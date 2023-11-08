News & Insights

Japan's Eneos raises full-year profit forecast on higher oil, weaker yen

November 08, 2023 — 03:29 am EST

Written by Katya Golubkova and Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japan's top refiner Eneos 5020.T on Wednesday raised its net profit forecast to 240 billion yen ($1.6 billion) for the year ending in March 2024, as higher oil prices and weaker yen are set to support results after a drop in its quarterly profit.

Eneos posted a 31% fall in the second-quarter net profit to Sept. 30 to 171.7 billion yen, but said its full-year result is expected to increase by 67% from last year. The company had earlier expected net profit for the year to be at 180 billion yen.

