Japan's Eneos raises full-year profit forecast on higher oil, weaker yen

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japan's top refiner Eneos 5020.T on Wednesday raised its net profit forecast to 240 billion yen ($1.6 billion) for the year ending in March 2024, as higher oil prices and weaker yen are set to support results after a drop in its quarterly profit.

Eneos posted a 31% fall in the second-quarter net profit to Sept. 30 to 171.7 billion yen, but said its full-year result is expected to increase by 67% from last year. The company had earlier expected net profit for the year to be at 180 billion yen.

($1 = 150.4800 yen)

