Japan's Eneos promotes executive VP Miyata to CEO

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp 5020.T, on Wednesday named executive vice president Tomohide Miyata as its new chief executive, effective April 1, replacing President Takeshi Saito, who was dismissed in December for misconduct.

Eneos dismissed Saito after he hugged a woman while drunk at a social gathering. The company also said in December another senior executive, Yasushi Yatabe, was responsible for causing Saito's inappropriate behaviour and had resigned. Miyata has served as acting president since Saito was dismissed.

The company also announced measures, including closer monitoring of directors, to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace after other senior executives faced allegations of inappropriate behavior.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Sonali Paul)

