Japan's Eneos permanently shuts 120,400-bpd Wakayama CDU as planned

October 19, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp, has permanently shut down the 120,400 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Wakayama refinery in western Japan on Oct. 16 as planned, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

The refiner, a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T, said early last year that it would close the aging unit as part of a long-term restructuring to adjust to falling domestic fuel demand and growing global competition.

The unit's refining capacity was trimmed in October, 2022 to 120,400 bpd from 127,500 bpd, according to the spokesperson.

As a result of the shutdown, Eneos, which controls half the market for gasoline and other fuels in Japan, reduced its refining capacity to around 1.62 million bpd.

