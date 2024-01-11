News & Insights

Japan's Eneos invests into U.S. clean hydrogen company

January 11, 2024 — 01:16 am EST

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp 5020.T, said on Thursday that it had invested in MVCE Gulf Coast, which aims to produce clean hydrogen in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Eneos, which did not disclose the stake, nor the price of the deal, said in a statement that the investment should allow to develop a supply chain to ship clean hydrogen to Japan.

