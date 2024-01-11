Japan's Eneos invests into U.S. clean hydrogen company

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp 5020.T, said on Thursday that it had invested in MVCE Gulf Coast, which aims to produce clean hydrogen in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Eneos, which did not disclose the stake, nor the price of the deal, said in a statement that the investment should allow to develop a supply chain to ship clean hydrogen to Japan.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

