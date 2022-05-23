Japan's Eneos gets much higher fuel oil requests from utilities for April-Sept

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Japan's top oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T has received higher requests from local utilities for fuel oil to be used in oil-fired power plants for April-September, but it will be able to meet only a part of the request, its chairman said.

For the first half of this financial year that started on April 1, Eneos has received strong requests for fuel oil that is 112% higher than a year earlier, but it can only offer limited supply that is 44% higher than a year earlier, Eneos Chairman Tsutomu Sugimori told a news conference.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.