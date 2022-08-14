Japan's economy expands annualised 2.2% in April-June

Japan's economy expanded an annualised 2.2% in the April-June period to mark the third straight quarter of expansion on solid private consumption, government data showed on Monday.

The increase in gross domestic product (GDP) was slower than a median market forecast for a 2.5% expansion. It translated into quarterly growth of 0.5% against market forecasts for a 0.6% rise.

Private consumption rose 1.1% in the April-June period from the previous quarter, compared with a median market forecast for a 1.3% increase, the data showed.

