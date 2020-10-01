Japan's Dowa expects H2 copper output to slip
TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japanese smelter Dowa Holdings Co Ltd 5714.T said on Thursday it plans to produce 32,443 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2020/21 financial year, down 0.9% from a year earlier.
The second half runs from October to March.
Following are output plan details, with comparisons against planned first-half production and actual second-half production for the 2019/20 financial year, which ended on March 31.
(Copper, zinc and lead in tonnes):
H2 FY20/21
H1 FY20/21
H2 FY19/20
Copper
32,443
34,258
32,737
Lead
6,238
5,777
5,931
Zinc
93,490
84,358
90,800
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1798;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- A shark and mermaid love affair: surreal Burberry show kicks off London Fashion Week
- Some 3,500 U.S. companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Prelude Therapeutics, Carnival Corp, CalAmp Corp, VIA Optronics AG
- White House will consider executive action to help airlines -Kudlow