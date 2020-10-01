Commodities

Japan's Dowa expects H2 copper output to slip

Yuka Obayashi Reuters
TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japanese smelter Dowa Holdings Co Ltd 5714.T said on Thursday it plans to produce 32,443 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2020/21 financial year, down 0.9% from a year earlier.

The second half runs from October to March.

Following are output plan details, with comparisons against planned first-half production and actual second-half production for the 2019/20 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(Copper, zinc and lead in tonnes):

H2 FY20/21

H1 FY20/21

H2 FY19/20

Copper

32,443

34,258

32,737

Lead

6,238

5,777

5,931

Zinc

93,490

84,358

90,800

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1798;))

