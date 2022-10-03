Japan's Dowa expects H2 copper output to rise 9.5% y/y

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Dowa Holdings Co Ltd 5714.T expects to produce 31,369 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2022/23 financial year, it said on Monday, up 9.5% from a year earlier.

The second half runs from October to March.

Following are output plan details, with comparisons against planned first-half production and actual second-half production for the 2021/22 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(Copper, zinc and lead in tonnes):

H2 FY22/23

H1 FY22/23

H2 FY21/22

Copper

31,369

33,365

28,648

Zinc

103,244

85,956

94,438

Lead

6,224

5,071

5,992

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

