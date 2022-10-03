Japan's Dowa expects H2 copper output to rise 9.5% y/y
TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Dowa Holdings Co Ltd 5714.T expects to produce 31,369 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2022/23 financial year, it said on Monday, up 9.5% from a year earlier.
The second half runs from October to March.
Following are output plan details, with comparisons against planned first-half production and actual second-half production for the 2021/22 financial year, which ended on March 31.
(Copper, zinc and lead in tonnes):
H2 FY22/23
H1 FY22/23
H2 FY21/22
Copper
31,369
33,365
28,648
Zinc
103,244
85,956
94,438
Lead
6,224
5,071
5,992
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Louise Heavens)
