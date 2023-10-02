Japan's Dowa expects H2 copper output to fall 87.6% y/y

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Dowa Holdings Co Ltd 5714.T expects to produce 4,167 metric tons of refined copper in the second half of the 2023/24 financial year, it said on Monday, down 87.6% from a year earlier.
The second half runs from October to March.
Following are output plan details, with comparisons against planned first-half production of the 2023/24 year and actual second-half production of the 2022/23 financial year, which ended on March 31.
(Copper, zinc and lead in tonnes):
H2 FY23/24
H1 FY23/24
H2 FY22/23
Copper
4,167
17,806
33,682
Zinc
93,271
80,019
97,203
Lead
6,121
4,620
5,567
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Mark Potter)
