News & Insights

Commodities

Japan's Dowa expects H2 copper output to fall 87.6% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

October 02, 2023 — 05:34 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Dowa Holdings Co Ltd 5714.T expects to produce 4,167 metric tons of refined copper in the second half of the 2023/24 financial year, it said on Monday, down 87.6% from a year earlier.

The second half runs from October to March.

Following are output plan details, with comparisons against planned first-half production of the 2023/24 year and actual second-half production of the 2022/23 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(Copper, zinc and lead in tonnes):

H2 FY23/24

H1 FY23/24

H2 FY22/23

Copper

4,167

17,806

33,682

Zinc

93,271

80,019

97,203

Lead

6,121

4,620

5,567

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Mark Potter)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.