Japan's DIC to oppose Shinsei Bank's poison pill defence against SBI -NHK

TOKYO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Deposit Insurance Corp, one of Shinsei Bank's top shareholders, is planning to vote against the bank's poison pill defence against SBI Holdings Inc's 8473.T takeover bid, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

Shinsei Bank is due to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Thursday to put the defence strategy to a vote.

