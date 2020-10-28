Japan's DIC says acquisition of BASF unit delayed until next year

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Ina Fassbender / Reuters

Japanese printing ink maker DIC Corp said on Wednesday that the closing of its 1.15 billion euro ($1.36 billion) acquisition of German chemicals group BASF's pigments business would be delayed until next year.

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japanese printing ink maker DIC Corp 4631.T said on Wednesday that the closing of its 1.15 billion euro ($1.36 billion) acquisition of German chemicals group BASF's BASFn.DE pigments business would be delayed until next year.

DIC last year agreed to buy the business for 985 million euros and would take on take on the unit's net debt, which accounts for the rest of the agreed sale price.

"While DIC had been working closely with BASF to complete closing by the end of 2020, related procedures are still ongoing as a result of delays from the original schedule," DIC said in a statement.

DIC said the delay would not affect its earnings forecast for the full-year.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita Editing by David Goodman )

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters