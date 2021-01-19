Japan's Dentsu to resume bidding for trade ministry projects

Contributors
Ju-min Park Reuters
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dentsu Inc said on Tuesday it will resume bidding for projects under Japan's trade ministry months after the advertising giant come under public scrutiny over its involvement in running the ministry's coronavirus aid programme.

The resumption comes as it revised its internal business guidelines to adhere to new standards set forward in the ministry's review, the company said.

The ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) trade ministry outsourced the $718 million project to a non-profit group co-founded by Dentsu, which in turn used various subcontractors, including Dentsu, on the job.

Critics said it was a waste of taxpayers' money and showed opaque management of public work.

Dentsu, part of Dentsu Group Inc 4324.T, halted new bids on METI projects in July while the ministry's review was being conducted and said it would

