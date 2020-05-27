Japan's Dentsu pulls earnings guidance due to coronavirus

Adds details of earnings

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japan's largest advertising agency, Dentsu Group Inc 4324.T, said on Wednesday it is withdrawing earnings guidance for the year ending December as the coronavirus outbreak hammers client spending.

Dentsu reported a 166% jump in operating profit in the January-March quarter to 24.7 billion yen ($230 million), compared with a year earlier.

However, it described the business environment as "severe", adding that the April-June quarter is expected to be the weakest of the year.

Last year, Dentsu reported its first annual operating loss in its more-than-100-year history.

($1 = 107.5500 yen)

