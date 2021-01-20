Japan's Dentsu eyes sale of HQ building for around $2.9 bln - Nikkei

Adds company comment, details from second paragraph

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc 4324.T is looking into the possibility of selling its Tokyo headquarters in a deal that could fetch around 300 billion yen ($2.9 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Dentsu would maintain its headquarters in the 48-story building in Tokyo's Shiodome district and rent back about half of the space, Nikkei reported. It currently uses about 70% of the building, the report added.

A Dentsu spokesman contacted by Reuters declined to comment as he was not authorized to speak for the group company that owns the building.

Tokyo has some of the most expensive land prices in the world, but with more people working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some firms are rethinking their real estate holdings.

Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T and Fujitsu Ltd 6702.T are among companies that have said they will make teleworking options for employees permanent.

($1 = 103.7300 yen)

