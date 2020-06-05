Japan's Dentsu evacuates Tokyo HQ after receiving bomb threat

Contributors
Maki Shiraki Reuters
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japan's largest advertising agency, Dentsu Group Corp, has evacuated its Tokyo headquarters after receiving a bomb threat, an internal company email reviewed by Reuters showed on Friday.

"Warning of explosion at Dentsu's Shiodome headquarters building with deadline past 7:00 a.m. on June 7, Sunday" a message sent via the company's website read, according to an email send to Dentsu employees.

Dentsu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Sam Nussey Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

