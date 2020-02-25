Japan's Dentsu confirms coronavirus infection, instructs employees to work from home

Japan's largest advertising agency Dentsu Inc said on Tuesday one of the employees at its headquarters has been infected with the new coronavirus and that it has instructed all HQ-based employees to work from home.

