Japan's Dentsu confirms coronavirus infection, instructs employees to work from home

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Japan's largest advertising agency Dentsu Inc 4324.T said on Tuesday one of the employees at its headquarters has been infected with the new coronavirus and that it has instructed all HQ-based employees to work from home.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, editing by Louise Heavens)

((antoni.slodkowski@thomsonreuters.com; +81-80-3559-9968; Reuters Messaging: antoni.slodowski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.