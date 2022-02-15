Japan's Denso to invest in TSMC chip factory in Japan

TAIPEI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Denso Corp 6902.T has agreed to take a minority stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's majority-owned manufacturing subsidiary in Japan, the contract chipmaker said on Tuesday.

Denso will invest $350 million in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc, TSMC's 2330.TW chip factory in southern Japan, for a more than 10% equity stake, TSMC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Meg Shen Editing by David Goodman )

