News & Insights

US Markets
COHR

Japan's Denso, Mitsubishi Electric to invest $1 bln in Coherent's silicon carbide unit

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

October 10, 2023 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Coherent COHR.N, a major U.S. supplier of materials used to make chips for the automotive industry, said on Tuesday Japan's Denso 6902.T and Mitsubishi Electric 6503.T will invest $1 billion in the company's silicon carbide business.

Denso and Mitsubishi Electric will invest $500 million each in exchange for a 12.5% non-controlling ownership interest in Coherent's unit, as per the agreement.

Coherent, which makes lasers and switches for circuits, has a market value of $4.69 billion and carries $4.4 billion in total debt as of fiscal 2023, according to LSEG data.

The investment would alleviate the financial burden for Coherent, which had explored strategic review of its silicon carbide business in May.

The agreement is in line with the company's plans to invest $1 billion over the next 10 years to expand its production of silicon carbide wafers, which help boost the range of electric vehicles more than chips made with traditional silicon.

Chips made with silicon carbide are used in applications that require massive quantity of power conversion such as inverters and drivetrains in electric vehicles.

"Demand for SiC power semiconductors is expected to grow exponentially as theglobal marketfor electric vehicles increases in line with the transition to a decarbonized world," Mitsubishi Electric's Masayoshi Takemi said in the release.

Last month, Reuters reported that the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company has attracted interest from four Japanese conglomerates including Hitachi Ltd 6501.T and Sumitomo Electric Industries Inc 5802.T to acquire a minority stake in the business.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.