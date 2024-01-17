Japan's December aluminium stocks down 4.7% m/m -Marubeni

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT slipped 4.7% to 314,600 metric tons as of end-December from 330,000 tons the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Wednesday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

