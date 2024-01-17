News & Insights

Japan's December aluminium stocks down 4.7% m/m -Marubeni

January 17, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT slipped 4.7% to 314,600 metric tons as of end-December from 330,000 tons the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Wednesday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

