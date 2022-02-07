Japan's Dec household spending falls for 5th straight month

By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japan's household spending posted an annual drop for the fifth straight month in December, as consumer demand struggled to recover before a resurgence in coronavirus infections due to the Omicron variant.

The extended spending decline casts a cloud over the broader recovery prospects of the world's third-largest economy, which has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels largely due to weakness in consumer demand.

Real wages posted their biggest monthly fall in 19 months in December, separate data showed, as global inflationary pressures and a rise in part-time workers hurt households' purchasing power.

Household spending fell 0.2% in December from a year earlier, government data showed, weaker than the market forecast of a 0.3% gain in a Reuters poll.

The month-on-month figures were nearly flat, gaining 0.1%, weaker than a forecast 0.7% rise.

The weak figures raise some concerns for policymakers hoping a rebound in consumer demand will support the economy as higher import costs due to soaring global inflation are squeezing corporate profits.

Government data on Tuesday also showed inflation-adjusted real wages lost 2.2% year-on-year in December, the biggest fall since a 2.3% drop in May 2020, and boding ill for a stronger economic recovery.

Japan's economy is expected to have grown an annualised 5.8% in October-December due to low COVID-19 cases at the time, but the recent spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant has cast doubts on the strength of service spending.

