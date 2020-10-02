Japan's DCM to launch offer to buy Shimachu for $1.6 bln

Recasts with announcement

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japan's DCM Holdings 3050.T, operator of home supplies centres, said on Friday it was aiming to buy furniture retailer Shimachu Co 8184.T for around 164 billion yen ($1.6 billion)

DCM said it would seek to buy all the shares of Shimachu through a tender offer at 4,200 yen per share, or a 19% premium to Friday's closing price.

The offer will run from Monday through Nov. 16, DCM said in a statement.

($1 = 105.0700 yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

