Japan's Daiwa buys Irish M&A advisory IBI as part of global expansion

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Daiwa Securities Group 8601.T said on Tuesday it had acquired Dublin-based boutique M&A advisory firm IBI Corporate Finance as Japan's second-largest brokerage and investment bank aims to boost its advisory business globally.

Daiwa did not disclose the value of the deal, but the Nikkei business daily estimated it at more 10 million euros ($10.7 million).

The acquisition of IBI is part of Daiwa's plan to increase global merger and acquisition (M&A) revenue by 50% to at least 70 billion yen ($465.4 million) in eight years. IBI was established in 1966 and has workforce of 28.

Daiwa's focus has been on M&A advisory for mid-cap deals worth between 50 billion yen and 100 billion yen, a segment relatively sheltered from inflation-driven market turbulence. It now has nearly 700 M&A bankers in 23 locations.

($1 = 0.9350 euros)

($1 = 150.4100 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.