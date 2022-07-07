Japan's Daikin to build $320 mln heat pump factory in Poland

Adds background, quotes

WARSAW, July 7 (Reuters) - Japanese air-conditioning systems and heat pump maker Daikin 6367.T will invest 1.5 billion zlotys ($320 million) to build a heat pump factory in central Poland, the Polish prime minister's office said on Thursday.

Sources had told Reuters on Wednesday that the Japanese company was planning to make the investment.

Demand for heat pumps - which rely on electricity to transfer heat - has been booming in Europe amid soaring gas prices, with consumers waiting months for heat pump installations.

"To meet the huge demand for heat pumps, we want to increase our production capacity, which is why Daikin Europe has decided to build a factory in Poland," Masatsugu Minaka, chairman of the board of Daikin Europe, told a news conference. "The plant will employ 1,000 people by 2025."

Development and Technology Minister Waldemar Buda said: "These are jobs with the latest technology, with devices that are gaining great popularity in the world, and also in Poland."

The plant will be built in Ksawerow, which is situated in the Lodz special economic zone in central Poland, and the prime minister's office described it as "the largest investment by a foreign company in Poland in recent years".

In Poland, the number of heat pump devices to heat houses nearly doubled last year to more than 79,000 units.

Heat pumps, sometimes described as reverse air conditioners, use electricity to concentrate heat potential and are comparatively more energy efficient than gas boilers.

The European Commission in May unveiled a 210 billion euro ($214.05 billion) plan for Europe to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, and to use the move away from Moscow to speed up a transition to green energy.

Those investments include 56 billion euros for energy savings and heat pumps.

Meeting the plan's targets would require around 20 million heat pumps to be installed in the EU by 2026 and nearly 60 million by 2030, according to the European Heat Pump Association.

($1 = 4.6824 zlotys)

($1 = 0.9811 euros)

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish. Editing by Jane Merriman)

