Japan's Daikin to build $320 mln heat pump factory in Poland

Japanese air-conditioning systems and heat pump maker Daikin will invest 1.5 billion zlotys ($320.35 million) to build a heat pump factory in central Poland, the Prime Minister's office announced on Thursday.

"The Daikin investment will be the largest investment by a foreign company in Poland in recent years," the Prime Minister's office said on Twitter.

($1 = 4.6824 zlotys)

