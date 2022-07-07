Japan's Daikin to build $320 mln heat pump factory in Poland

WARSAW, July 7 (Reuters) - Japanese air-conditioning systems and heat pump maker Daikin 6367.T will invest 1.5 billion zlotys ($320.35 million) to build a heat pump factory in central Poland, the Prime Minister's office announced on Thursday.

"The Daikin investment will be the largest investment by a foreign company in Poland in recent years," the Prime Minister's office said on Twitter.

($1 = 4.6824 zlotys)

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)

