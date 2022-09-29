Japan's Daikin says it will assemble air conditioners in Nigeria as it renews Africa expansion

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Daikin Industries will begin assembling air conditioners in Nigeria as the Japanese company renews a push into Africa that had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the company's India business said on Thursday.

"We are very soon going to have a factory in Nigeria," Kanwal Jeet Jawa, the head of Daikin's operations in India and East Africa, told Reuters.

Rather than building a plant, Daikin is using space in a facility provided by a local distributor, he said.

Daikin is aiming to become the leading seller of air conditioners, chillers and other cooling equipment in East Africa nations including Tanzania and Kenya by 2025.

Jawa said the company is looking to replicate its success in India, where it has beaten the likes of South Korea's LG Electronics to take top market share amid a rapid market expansion that is being driven by the country's economic growth.

Daikin's production capacity in India is set to almost double in 2023 with the opening of a new factory, allowing it to ship equipment to Africa that is more affordable and better suited to local conditions than air conditioners the Japanese company makes elsewhere, Jawa said.

