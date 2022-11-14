US Markets
PFE

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo says mRNA COVID vaccine successful in booster trial

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER Japan

November 14, 2022 — 09:59 pm EST

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co 4568.T said on Tuesday its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine had reached its primary endpoint in a trial of the shot as a booster.

In a trial of about 5,000 Japanese adults, those who had received the vaccine, known as DS-5670, developed levels of COVID-neutralising antibodies that were as good as or better than those of people who had had other mRNA shots, the company said in a release.

Based on the results, Daiichi Sankyo will file a new-drug application to regulators in January 2023.

Approval would give Japan a home-grown source for mRNA vaccines, which have made up the bulk of its COVID inoculations to date.

Japan has relied on imports of shots developed by U.S.-based drugmakers Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Moderna Inc MRNA.O.

Daiichi Sankyo's shares jumped on the news, rising 3.3% versus a 0.1% advance in the benchmark Nikkei .n225 gauge.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
MRNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.